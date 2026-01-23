Premium chocolate maker Lindt & Sprüngli held its own in the first half of 2026 despite high chocolate prices and subdued consumer sentiment.

Lindt & Sprüngli grew in the first half of 2026, but at a significantly slower rate than in the same period a year earlier. (File photo)

However, growth was significantly lower than in the strong previous year and was once again driven primarily by price increases. The Group confirmed its outlook for the full year.

The manufacturer of Lindor balls, pralines, and chocolate bunnies reported sales of 2.33 billion Swiss francs from January through June, down about 0.9 percent from the same period last year, the company announced on Tuesday. Organic sales growth was 4.3 percent.

Growth was once again driven primarily by higher selling prices, which Lindt used to offset rising cocoa costs. Group-wide price increases of 11.8 percent were offset by a 7.5 percent decline in volume and mix.

Volume Remains Under Pressure

Sales volumes thus continued to decline. In Europe in particular, business was weighed down by weaker Easter sales, subdued consumer sentiment, declining tourist numbers from Asia and the Middle East, and the heat wave in June. By contrast, North America and the Rest of the World region performed significantly stronger, each posting double-digit growth rates.

Operating profit (EBIT) rose slightly to 260.2 million Swiss francs, up from 259.2 million in the previous year. The EBIT margin improved to 11.2 percent from 11.0 percent. According to the company, this was driven by strict cost control, efficiency gains, and process optimizations. Lindt’s net income was 191.7 million Swiss francs, compared with 188.9 million the previous year.

Based on the figures reported, Lindt fell slightly short of analysts' expectations for revenue. In terms of operating profit (EBIT), however, the company exceeded expectations. Net income also came in above the AWP consensus.

Price adjustments have been implemented

Lindt confirmed its forecast for the full year. “With strong measures in place for the second half of the year, the Group is confident it will achieve its outlook for 2026,” the statement said. The Group continues to expect organic revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent. The EBIT margin is expected to improve by 20 to 40 basis points compared with the previous year.

To stabilize sales volumes, Lindt has announced targeted price adjustments in select markets as well as intensified marketing activities for the second half of the year. Management expressed confidence despite the challenging market environment. In the medium term, Lindt continues to target organic growth of 6 to 8 percent per year and an annual improvement in the EBIT margin of 20 to 40 basis points.