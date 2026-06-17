Starting this year, Lindt & Sprüngli will source all of its cocoa with Rainforest Alliance certification. The seal will gradually appear on product packaging.

In the future, Lindt will source all of its cocoa with Rainforest Alliance certification. (Stock image)

Starting this year, Lindt & Sprüngli will source 100 percent of its cocoa with certification from the sustainability organization Rainforest Alliance. The corresponding seal will gradually appear on product packaging, the chocolate manufacturer announced on Wednesday.

According to the company, the certification forms the basis for its cocoa sourcing. The Rainforest Alliance is a nonprofit organization that has developed a standard for sustainable agriculture and operates a global certification system for agricultural products.

Participating cocoa farmers must meet requirements related to social, environmental, and economic standards. These include, among other things, requirements regarding working conditions, the use of pesticides, and the protection of ecosystems.

Label Not on All Products

The Rainforest Alliance seal is being phased in on products that are permanently part of the Lindt lineup. Due to space constraints, the label will not be used on some seasonal items and individually packaged products, as the company explained.

Lindt & Sprüngli sources its cocoa through its so-called Farming Program. According to the company, the program—introduced in 2008—includes measures to ensure supply chain traceability and to support cocoa farmers and their communities in the producing countries. According to the company, the most recently reported cocoa volume in 2023 amounted to just under 160,000 metric tons of cocoa bean equivalent.