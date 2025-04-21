According to the family, a lioness abducted the 14-year-old girl. (symbolic image) dpa

Two accidents between humans and animals in the East African country of Kenya: a child is abducted by a lioness near the capital Nairobi. An elephant is the undoing of a man.

DPA dpa

In Kenya, wild animals are repeatedly escaping from national parks into human settlements and killing or injuring people.

Most recently, a 14-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man were killed near the capital Nairobi.

The girl was abducted by a lioness from her parents' farm and killed, while the man succumbed to his serious internal injuries after an elephant attack. Show more

A lioness and an elephant have killed a child and a man in two incidents in Kenya. The big cat abducted a 14-year-old schoolgirl from a ranch on the edge of the national park in the capital Nairobi, according to the wildlife authority Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS). A 54-year-old man was also attacked by an elephant north of Nairobi. He succumbed to his internal injuries in hospital.

Rangers found the body of the 14-year-old on the banks of the river that separates the ranch from Nairobi National Park. The famous park is home to rhinos, leopards, giraffes and dozens of other animal species just seven kilometers from the center of the capital.

Constant conflict between humans and wild animals

There was initially no sign of the big cat. Relatives told the online portal "Kenyans.co.ke" that it was a female lion that had dragged the schoolgirl out of a room with two other children.

Conflicts between humans and animals are a sensitive issue in the East African country of Kenya. Wild animals are constantly encroaching from the national parks into human settlements and killing or injuring people. In the vicinity of Nairobi, lions have recently been reported close to humans on several occasions. Other cases have involved baboons, hyenas and elephants in other parts of the country.