A lioness and an elephant have killed a child and a man in two incidents in Kenya. The big cat abducted a 14-year-old schoolgirl from a ranch on the edge of the national park in the capital Nairobi, according to the wildlife authority Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS). A 54-year-old man was also attacked by an elephant north of Nairobi. He succumbed to his internal injuries in hospital.
Rangers found the body of the 14-year-old on the banks of the river that separates the ranch from Nairobi National Park. The famous park is home to rhinos, leopards, giraffes and dozens of other animal species just seven kilometers from the center of the capital.
Constant conflict between humans and wild animals
There was initially no sign of the big cat. Relatives told the online portal "Kenyans.co.ke" that it was a female lion that had dragged the schoolgirl out of a room with two other children.
Conflicts between humans and animals are a sensitive issue in the East African country of Kenya. Wild animals are constantly encroaching from the national parks into human settlements and killing or injuring people. In the vicinity of Nairobi, lions have recently been reported close to humans on several occasions. Other cases have involved baboons, hyenas and elephants in other parts of the country.