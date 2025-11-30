In Brazil, a lioness has killed a man who had trespassed into her enclosure at the zoo. The incident occurred in the touristy coastal town of João Pessoa in the north-east of the South American country, according to the local city council. The zoo will remain closed until the investigation is complete.
"This is an extremely sad event for all of us and we express our solidarity and sympathy to the family," said the town hall. The man has not yet been identified.
Lioness grabs the intruder
Videos circulating on social media show the man running over a railing at the top of a wall and then sliding down a tree into the lioness's enclosure at Arruda Câmara Zoo. The animal is initially resting by a pool of water next to a viewing glass that allows visitors to look in. According to media reports, the wall was around six meters high.
When the lioness realizes that the man is in the tree, she runs towards it. The intruder temporarily stops his descent, then deliberately slides down further. A video shows how the lioness pulls him down, how something moves in the bushes and how the man runs for a short time.