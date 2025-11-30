The intruder climbed around six meters over a wall and down a tree into the enclosure. Symbolbild: dpa

Videos show a man entering the enclosure of a lioness. He is fatally injured by the animal. The city council of João Pessoa reacts by closing the park.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Brazil, a lioness killed a man who had trespassed into her enclosure at the zoo.

Videos show the man entering the lioness's enclosure.

The city council of João Pessoa responded by temporarily closing the park. Show more

In Brazil, a lioness has killed a man who had trespassed into her enclosure at the zoo. The incident occurred in the touristy coastal town of João Pessoa in the north-east of the South American country, according to the local city council. The zoo will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

The man was fatally injured by the animal. Bild: X/Biologia Braba

"This is an extremely sad event for all of us and we express our solidarity and sympathy to the family," said the town hall. The man has not yet been identified.

Lioness grabs the intruder

Videos circulating on social media show the man running over a railing at the top of a wall and then sliding down a tree into the lioness's enclosure at Arruda Câmara Zoo. The animal is initially resting by a pool of water next to a viewing glass that allows visitors to look in. According to media reports, the wall was around six meters high.

When the lioness realizes that the man is in the tree, she runs towards it. The intruder temporarily stops his descent, then deliberately slides down further. A video shows how the lioness pulls him down, how something moves in the bushes and how the man runs for a short time.