According to the police, two teenagers are suspected of setting the building on fire. Keystone

A pub in St-Maurice VS burned down completely on Tuesday night. Two minors aged 14 and 16 are believed to be responsible for the fire. The police arrested them.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday night, a bar in St-Maurice VS was completely destroyed by fire.

Shortly afterwards, the police arrested two suspects.

Two teenagers aged 14 and 16 are believed to be responsible for the fire. Show more

A pub in St-Maurice in Valais was completely burnt down on Tuesday night. Shortly afterwards, the police arrested two underage suspects aged 14 and 16. No one was injured in the fire.

The report of heavy smoke and flames was received by the operations center shortly after 3 a.m., as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Tuesday. The fire department was able to bring the fire under control early in the morning. However, the building was completely destroyed.

Shortly after the incident, the police stopped a vehicle carrying two underage Swiss nationals. The two young people, aged 14 and 16, are suspected of being responsible for the fire, the police said.

The juvenile court opened an investigation.