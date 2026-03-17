A pub in St-Maurice in Valais was completely burnt down on Tuesday night. Shortly afterwards, the police arrested two underage suspects aged 14 and 16. No one was injured in the fire.
The report of heavy smoke and flames was received by the operations center shortly after 3 a.m., as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Tuesday. The fire department was able to bring the fire under control early in the morning. However, the building was completely destroyed.
Shortly after the incident, the police stopped a vehicle carrying two underage Swiss nationals. The two young people, aged 14 and 16, are suspected of being responsible for the fire, the police said.