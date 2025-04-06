Brazilian villagers discover two jaguar cubs on the banks of the Amazon. As there is no trace of the mother, the babies are being nursed by animal rights activists. Their habitat is still considered safe.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two jaguar cubs, Mani and Coré, were found by villagers without their mother.

Brazilian authorities have now taken care of the jaguar cubs.

As soon as they have reached a certain size, the animals are to be released back into the wild. Show more

What a rare find. Villagers find two tiny jaguar cubs on the banks of the Amazon in the Brazilian rainforest. Despite an intensive search, the cubs' mother could not be found in the region.

The babies are now to be bottle-fed.

According to the authorities, their future prognosis is good. The Amazon region is considered to be the last safe refuge for the world's third-largest big cat.

More videos from the department