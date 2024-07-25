In Santorini, an appeal from the mayor of Santorini is making headlines: In an "emergency notice", Panos Kavallaris warns the population of the "arrival of 17,000 cruise ship visitors!!!".
And further: In order to avoid overloading the local infrastructure, locals should "please reduce movements as much as possible!!!".
So while the hordes of tourists take over the island, the 15,000 or so inhabitants of Santorini should stay in their homes as much as possible. As expected, the outcry was huge. The Facebook post was deleted just a few minutes after it was published. However, the media, such as the news portal "Keep Talking Greece", published screenshots.
Debate about mass tourism
The campaign has sparked a debate about the consequences of mass tourism. According to "Keep Talking Greece", numerous residents have complained on websites, blogs and social networks.
However, there have not yet been any protests in Santorini, as is regularly the case in Mallorca.