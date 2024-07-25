  1. Residential Customers
Call from Santorini's mayor Locals should go into lockdown to make room for tourists

Dominik Müller

25.7.2024

Santorini is a popular tourist destination.
Santorini is a popular tourist destination.
Cindy Riechau/dpa

The residents of Santorini should stay in their homes so that tourists have enough space. At least that's what the mayor is demanding.

25.7.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The mayor of Santorini is making headlines with a plea to the population.
  • The locals on the Greek island should stay at home so that the tourists have enough space.
  • Thousands of cruise tourists visit the island every day.
Show more

In Santorini, an appeal from the mayor of Santorini is making headlines: In an "emergency notice", Panos Kavallaris warns the population of the "arrival of 17,000 cruise ship visitors!!!".

And further: In order to avoid overloading the local infrastructure, locals should "please reduce movements as much as possible!!!".

So while the hordes of tourists take over the island, the 15,000 or so inhabitants of Santorini should stay in their homes as much as possible. As expected, the outcry was huge. The Facebook post was deleted just a few minutes after it was published. However, the media, such as the news portal "Keep Talking Greece", published screenshots.

Debate about mass tourism

The campaign has sparked a debate about the consequences of mass tourism. According to "Keep Talking Greece", numerous residents have complained on websites, blogs and social networks.

However, there have not yet been any protests in Santorini, as is regularly the case in Mallorca.

