  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

A tradition for 102 years Locarno in camellia fever - how the people of Ticino celebrate the start of spring

Nicole Agostini

18.3.2025

Spring is here and so is the camellia festival. This flowery tradition has been taking place in Locarno for 102 years. Watch the video to find out the origins of this festival and why it is celebrated.

18.03.2025, 18:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The camellia exhibition takes place in Locarno from March 19 to March 23, 2025.
  • The flower exhibition attracts thousands of tourists.
  • The tradition has been around since 1923.
Show more

As soon as the weather gets warmer and the winter season comes to an end, the first camellias bloom in Ticino. There are more than 30,000 varieties of this species. Some of them can be admired in Locarno from March 19 to March 23, 2025. During this time, the infamous Camellia Festival will take place, as it has every year for the past 102 years.

Watch the video to find out why this tradition came about.

More videos from the department

More from the department

The

The "drey scheenschte Dääg" in BaselOur Lucerne man behaves badly at the carnival, but still gets a present

Lent in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians celebrate Ramadan among the rubble

Lent in the Gaza StripPalestinians celebrate Ramadan among the rubble

Day of love and lovers. Why Valentine's Day is more than just a money-making exercise

Day of love and loversWhy Valentine's Day is more than just a money-making exercise