Spring is here and so is the camellia festival. This flowery tradition has been taking place in Locarno for 102 years. Watch the video to find out the origins of this festival and why it is celebrated.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The camellia exhibition takes place in Locarno from March 19 to March 23, 2025.

The flower exhibition attracts thousands of tourists.

The tradition has been around since 1923. Show more

As soon as the weather gets warmer and the winter season comes to an end, the first camellias bloom in Ticino. There are more than 30,000 varieties of this species. Some of them can be admired in Locarno from March 19 to March 23, 2025. During this time, the infamous Camellia Festival will take place, as it has every year for the past 102 years.

Watch the video to find out why this tradition came about.

