Nowhere in Switzerland has there ever been a greater number of tropical nights since records began: So far this summer, the temperature in Locarno-Monti has not dropped below 20 degrees on 47 nights. In Lugano, Ticino’s largest city, the figure stands at 44 nights.

During the hot summer of 2003, Locarno recorded only 42 tropical nights, as Luca Panziera of MeteoSwiss said on Monday in response to a query from the Keystone-SDA news agency. Lugano recorded 33 tropical nights that summer.

As of Monday morning, the southern side of the Alps is the only region in Switzerland under a Level 4 heat warning. The meteorologist noted that the weather conditions in Ticino are unlikely to change much through August 17. Aside from a few possible brief thunderstorms, no rain is in sight for the coming days.