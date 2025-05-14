She just wanted to get to work quickly, got into a fight with a police officer and broke through a roadblock at a festival in Maryland. Now the bodycam video - and the impending sentence - is causing quite a stir.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video released by the Laurel Police Department shows a young female driver from Maryland, USA, in front of a roadblock.

She ignores a police officer's warning and ignores the ban on driving through.

The 28-year-old is arrested and now faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Show more

A video released by the Laurel Police Department shows the former cheerleader arguing with a police officer, arguing that she had to get to work.

"I gotta go, I gotta go," the 28-year-old says in the video captured by the officer's body camera. "I have to drive through here," she insists. The police officer remains polite and explains that she cannot drive across the festival grounds, even offering her a cab.

