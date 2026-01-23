Andy Burnham has been named the new leader of the British ruling party, the Labour Party. The former mayor of Greater Manchester, who is set to become the new prime minister on Monday, succeeds Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation in June. Burnham was the only candidate—and is the party’s great hope for ending the deep government crisis.

"My mission is to 'bring back hope,'" Burnham said at the end of his first speech as party leader. Labor could be the party "that puts more power in the hands of the people, drives growth in every ZIP code, and fills every heart with hope."

Burnham will be appointed prime minister on Monday by King Charles III, who will officially task him with forming a government. Ministerial posts will then be assigned. Burnham will be the seventh head of government in ten years. His predecessor, Starmer, suffered a dramatic failure in the summer of 2024, a good two years after his major election victory with the Labour Party.

Burnham thanked his predecessor. “Keir has put Labour back in a position to change people’s lives, and that is exactly what we have done over the past two years,” said the new party leader. He said he would build on that foundation. “I have a plan,” Burnham said, adding that he would always stay very close to the people.

Back to Labor's Roots

Burnham said that in the 1980s, the United Kingdom took a series of wrong turns when political power was centralized and economic power was privatized. He said he would chart a new course, one that would be different from the path taken over the past 40 years. He would lead the Social Democratic Party back to its roots.

Burnham promised that under his leadership, the party would be unmistakably Labour. “I want people to understand the thinking behind the political direction I’ve set, so that they can see the decisions we make and the reasons behind them,” he said. Under the financial strain caused by the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as pressure from right-wing populists, Starmer had made a number of decisions that contradicted Labor’s core social values.

A key factor in the failure of the Starmer government was the dramatic defeat in the regional and local elections in May at the hands of the right-wing populist party Reform UK, which holds a lead—in some cases a significant one—in nationwide polls. Burnham is now expected to turn things around for Labour. The former minister, who previously served in Parliament from 2001 to 2017, is considered more charismatic than his predecessor.

A Prime Minister for Everyone

During his speech, Burnham announced that, under his leadership, he would make the Labour Party more united, focus on practical solutions rather than internal divisions, and be more open to cooperation with other parties. He pledged to be a prime minister “for the North and the South, the East, the West, for Scotland, for Wales, and for Northern Ireland.” He plans to be on the road throughout the United Kingdom as early as August.