In the middle of London, a discreet mega-deal is causing a stir. For more than 518 million US dollars, British entrepreneur Suneil Setiya has acquired an estate that is one of the most exclusive properties in the world.
As reported by the "New York Post", among others, it is the so-called "Providence House" in the posh Chelsea district. The 19th century villa is located on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea and offers exceptional luxury. These include a private lake, an underground swimming pool, a cinema with its own candy bar and a so-called panic room. Particularly noteworthy is the huge garden - one of the largest private green spaces in central London.
The sale is also unusual because the property was never officially on the market. Nevertheless, it has now been sold for a price that significantly exceeds existing records.
Billionaire does not comment on the purchase
The focus of interest is less on the property than on its new owner. Setiya is regarded as one of the most successful, but at the same time most reserved financial entrepreneurs in the UK. He rarely appears in public, interviews or personal statements are rare.
According to Bloomberg, his company Quadrature Capital is one of the most profitable trading firms in the world. Between 2020 and 2024, revenues are expected to have multiplied to around 1.5 billion dollars.
Despite his enormous fortune, Setiya remains a man in the background. Through a spokeswoman, he merely stated that he does not comment on private matters.
In addition to his business, Setiya is also involved in climate protection. Through his foundation, he makes around 100 million dollars a year available for corresponding projects.