Providence House is a huge property in the middle of London. Instagram / Candylondonofficial

A secret deal is shaking up the luxury market in London. One of the world's most exclusive properties is changing hands for over 518 million dollars. Almost nothing is known about the buyer.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you British billionaire Suneil Setiya has bought a property in London for over 518 million dollars.

The property is one of the most expensive in the world and features a private lake and an underground swimming pool, among other things.

Little is known about Setiya, although his company is one of the most profitable trading companies. Show more

In the middle of London, a discreet mega-deal is causing a stir. For more than 518 million US dollars, British entrepreneur Suneil Setiya has acquired an estate that is one of the most exclusive properties in the world.

As reported by the "New York Post", among others, it is the so-called "Providence House" in the posh Chelsea district. The 19th century villa is located on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea and offers exceptional luxury. These include a private lake, an underground swimming pool, a cinema with its own candy bar and a so-called panic room. Particularly noteworthy is the huge garden - one of the largest private green spaces in central London.

The sale is also unusual because the property was never officially on the market. Nevertheless, it has now been sold for a price that significantly exceeds existing records.

Billionaire does not comment on the purchase

The focus of interest is less on the property than on its new owner. Setiya is regarded as one of the most successful, but at the same time most reserved financial entrepreneurs in the UK. He rarely appears in public, interviews or personal statements are rare.

According to Bloomberg, his company Quadrature Capital is one of the most profitable trading firms in the world. Between 2020 and 2024, revenues are expected to have multiplied to around 1.5 billion dollars.

The estate has the second largest garden in London - after Buckingham Palace. Instagram / candylondonofficial

Despite his enormous fortune, Setiya remains a man in the background. Through a spokeswoman, he merely stated that he does not comment on private matters.

In addition to his business, Setiya is also involved in climate protection. Through his foundation, he makes around 100 million dollars a year available for corresponding projects.