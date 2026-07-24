According to financial sources, battery manufacturer Varta has filed for insolvency under self-administration. The company needs a mid-double-digit million amount in the short term, but was unable to find new investors. The group now faces the threat of being broken up.

Here's what it's all about Varta has filed four petitions for insolvency under self-administration with the Stuttgart Local Court.

The company needs additional capital in the mid-double-digit millions in the short term.

About 3,260 employees are affected, and there is also a risk that the company will be split up. Summary created with

According to financial sources, Varta, a battery manufacturer and subsidiary of Montana Tech, has filed for insolvency under self-administration. Earlier this week, it had become known that the Ellwangen-based company was facing the threat of a breakup because key investors wanted to spin off the household battery business from the group.

The Stuttgart District Court with jurisdiction confirmed receipt of four applications. A spokeswoman said they were being reviewed. When asked, Varta said it would issue a statement.

The so-called ad hoc creditor group, led by Deutsche Bank and including financial investors RBC BlueBay, Blantyre, and Whitebox, cited the company’s strained financial situation as the reason for its actions. An independent analysis reportedly found that Varta needs additional short-term funding in the mid-double-digit millions. Despite intensive discussions, no one has agreed to provide further capital.

According to the company, it employs approximately 3,260 people, many of whom work at its headquarters in Ellwangen. Varta last published its financial results in 2024. At that time, the company reported revenue of approximately 793 million euros and a loss of 64.5 million euros. In addition to its well-known household batteries, the group also produces, among other things, microbatteries for hearing aids and energy storage systems.

Restructuring Should Prevent Bankruptcy

In 2024, Varta restructured under the Restructuring Act (StaRUG) to avert insolvency. In the process, existing shareholders lost their stakes, and creditors waived a portion of their claims. In early April of last year, Varta declared the restructuring complete and considered itself back on track.

But the economic situation took another turn for the worse. A plant in Nördlingen, Bavaria, with about 350 employees is set to close this fall. Apple, the site’s most important customer, had pulled out, as was announced in May. There was a lack of new major customers. Varta will continue to manufacture button batteries there for the U.S. company’s wireless headphones through November—but in the future, those batteries will likely come from Asia.

In 2017, Austrian Michael Tojner took the company public. Tojner owns a 50 percent stake in Varta; the other 50 percent is held by sports car manufacturer Porsche. In Switzerland, Tojner is known, among other things, as chairman of the board of directors of Montana Aerospace.