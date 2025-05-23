The main defendant spoke in court of madness that should not have happened. Symbolbild: dpa

They wanted to steal from an acquaintance out of money worries - but the man died during the robbery. What follows is a macabre procedure to cover up the death.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pizza chef in France killed a man and then cooked his body parts.

The accused was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a court. Another man in the case was sentenced to 13 years in prison and the partner of the main defendant to 6 years.

The macabre case has caused horror in France. Show more

A man in France has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing an acquaintance, dismembering his body and cooking parts of it. This was the verdict of a court in the southern French city of Rodez, according to media reports. Another man in the case was sentenced to 13 years in prison and the partner of the main defendant to 6 years, according to the newspaper "Le Parisien" and the broadcaster France 3.

Assault ends fatally

According to media reports, the crime took place at the beginning of 2023 in a small town between Toulouse and Montpellier. "We had financial problems and we thought he had money with him after harvesting and selling his cannabis plants, so we came up with the idea of breaking into his house," the newspaper "Le Parisien" quoted the main defendant as saying from the courtroom. He and a friend finally broke into the acquaintance's home. According to the public prosecutor, the man in his 60s died while the two held him captive.

The following week, the pizza chef, a trained butcher, dismembered his friend's body, according to the prosecution. Body parts were then cooked with vegetables in a pot - according to the accused, to mask the smells. The body parts were then burned and the ashes scattered. The public prosecutor's office accused the man of deprivation of liberty resulting in death, unauthorized removal of the body and violation of the integrity of the corpse.

"Madness should never have happened"

The macabre case has caused horror in France. "These are terrible acts and it is still very painful for the family," said the lawyer of the victim's relatives, Yannick Mamodabasse, to the newspaper "Le Parisien".

The main defendant's lawyer, Luc Abratkiewicz, told regional broadcaster France 3 that it was a burglary gone wrong and this "completely crazy idea" to get rid of the body. The motive was "ridiculously small, a few thousand euros". The confessed perpetrator admitted in court: "This is madness that should never have happened", as the newspaper "Le Parisien" reported.