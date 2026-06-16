After four generations, the traditional Müller bakery in Root, Lucerne, is closing. Screenshot Google Street View

Increasing workload and high costs: The traditional Müller bakery in Lucerne is shutting its doors in mid-July. But Root isn’t losing its village bakery.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The traditional Müller Bakery in Root, Lucerne, is ceasing operations after 115 years.

Rising costs, a steadily increasing workload, and the lack of a successor within the family have led owner Christof Müller to close the business.

Root will still have a village bakery, however. The Brunner Bakery from Dierikon is taking over the business and plans to open the new branch in September. Show more

The traditional Müller Bakery has been family-run for four generations. But after 115 years, it’s coming to an end: The business in Root, Lucerne, will close on July 18, as the “Luzerner Zeitung” first reported. According to the report, the Brunner Bakery from Dierikon will take over the village bakery on Kantonsstrasse. A new branch is scheduled to open there in early September.

The reason for the closure is not a lack of customers, but rather rising costs and a growing workload, which had increasingly “worn down” owner Christof Müller. There is no successor within the family, which is why the bakery would have faced a difficult future in a few years.

“Had to raise prices twice last year”

“It can’t go on like this in the long run,” Müller told the *Blick*. Constantly rising costs proved to be a particular burden. “I had to raise prices twice last year—something I hadn’t done in years,” Müller explained. Without the price increases, which helped offset rising costs, the situation would have looked “even bleaker.”

Müller expressed his gratitude to his employees: “We have many employees who have been loyal to us for years.” Most of them, however, will now be able to continue working once the Brunner Bakery takes over the traditional establishment, including its attached café.

Bread for 99 rappen

Bakeries in Switzerland have been under increasing pressure for several years. Competition from retailers, who sometimes sell bread for as little as 99 rappen, is taking a toll on small businesses. Rising costs are also causing problems for village bakeries.

According to the Swiss Bakers and Confectioners Association (SBC), there were still over 2,500 traditional bakeries in Switzerland in 2000. Today, there are just over 1,200—less than half that number. Statistically, this means that a bakery disappears almost every week.