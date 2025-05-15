Magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI for short, is an imaging procedure that can reveal neuronal processes. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Martin Ruetschi

Long working hours are not only unhealthy, they could even change the structure of the brain. This is what a new study suggests.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you It is well known that overwork can lead to sleep disorders, stress and cardiovascular problems.

Now a research team from South Korea has found evidence that long working hours also change the structure of the brain. However, the consequences are unclear.

Nevertheless, the researchers argue that overwork should be addressed as an occupational health problem. Show more

Working until your head smokes: That's not exactly good for your health. It has been proven several times that overwork can lead to sleep disorders, stress and cardiovascular problems and can sometimes even be fatal.

A joint study by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) from 2021 estimates that overwork leads to more than 745,000 deaths every year. Long working hours also increase the risk of diabetes in women and contribute to a decline in cognitive abilities.

A research team from South Korea has now found evidence that long working hours also change the structure of the brain. According to the findings, certain regions of the brain were significantly larger in people who regularly work over 52 hours per week - the standard working hours in South Korea - than in people who work "normal" hours. However, the effects of this remain unclear.

Overwork as an occupational health problem

In their study, published in "Occupational and Environmental Medicine", the researchers followed 110 healthcare workers who were divided into the groups "overworked" and "not overworked". By comparing data from another study and MRI scans, they were able to analyze the brain volume of the employees using an imaging technique.

"People who worked 52 or more hours per week showed significant changes in brain regions associated with executive functions and emotional regulation, in contrast to participants with standard working hours," the researchers said in a press release.

The brain areas that showed an increase in volume include the middle frontal gyrus, which plays an important role in cognitive functions, attention, memory and language-related processes, as well as the insular cortex, which is involved in emotional processing, self-perception and understanding social contexts.

However, the small sample size of the study and the focus on South Korean healthcare personnel make it difficult to generalize the results. Nevertheless: "The results underline how important it is to address overwork as an occupational health problem," say the authors of the study.