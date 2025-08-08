Shadow play: A man takes advantage of the shade of a palm tree while drinking water on a hot day on the beach in Barcelona. Archivbild: Emilio Morenatti/AP/dpa

Spain has been groaning under a heatwave for days. Maximum temperatures of around 40 degrees in parts of the country are making life difficult for people and nature. But according to the weather service, it's only half-time.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spain has been suffering from a heatwave with temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius for days now.

According to a warning from the national weather service Aemet, the popular vacation destination is heading for its longest heatwave in years.

According to the weather service, the high temperatures are set to continue until the middle of next week. Show more

The popular vacation destination of Spain is heading for its longest heatwave in years, according to a warning from the national weather service Aemet. According to the weather service, the maximum temperatures of around 40 degrees in large parts of the country could last until Thursday. That would be around twelve days in total. The last time it was this hot for this long was in 2022. Next Tuesday, even more than 44 degrees are expected in the southwest of the country.

On the Balearic Islands with the vacation island of Mallorca, which is particularly popular with the Swiss, as well as in the tourist metropolis of Barcelona and on the Costa del Sol in the south, it was not quite as hot as inland with temperatures of around 35 degrees. However, the humidity is often higher by the sea, which makes the heat even more stressful. Nature also suffers. According to Spanish media reports, a noticeably higher number of weakened chicks or chicks that have fallen out of the nest prematurely are being handed over to animal rescue centers.

People cool off in a fountain in Madrid in hot weather. Archivbild: Paul White/AP/dpa

Aemet declared warning levels in 14 of the 17 so-called autonomous communities on Friday. For the Canary Islands off the west coast of Africa, which are also very popular with holidaymakers, there was even a red alert for Saturday and Sunday, which corresponds to a particularly high risk to health. Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Tenerife are likely to be particularly affected.