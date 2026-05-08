The pharmaceutical contract manufacturer is seeing good demand in all business areas. (archive image) Keystone

Lonza says it has made a good start to the new 2026 financial year. The contract manufacturer for the pharmaceutical industry is on track with its targets for the year as a whole, as was reported in a press release on Friday.

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In the first quarter, Lonza provides an overview of how the financial year has started, but without providing specific figures. The company writes that a "strong" performance has been seen since the beginning of the year, despite geopolitical challenges.

The positive development has been driven by sustained high demand in all business areas. Growth and the core operating profit margin (EBITDA) in the first half of the year will be stronger than in the second half due to the low prior-year base and product launches.

The important "Integrated Biologics" division is showing good momentum, also thanks to growth projects, according to the press release. Where the mammalian (mammalian cell-based therapies) and the service business for the production of medicines are located, much depends on the success of the production site in Vacaville, California, which was purchased from Roche.

Lonza expects to make great progress in Vacaville this year thanks to the investments made in production. The ramp-up of a large-scale mammalian cell culture facility in Visp is also well underway. Meanwhile, the Advanced Synthesis division is benefiting from the rapid ramp-up of new orders won in 2025 and from numerous batch releases for production.

Focus on pharmaceutical production

As previously announced, Lonza has sold the Capsules and Nutritional Supplements Division (CHI) to the private equity firm Lone Star Funds for a price of at least CHF 3.0 billion. The division is to be transferred to the buyer in the second half of 2026. The proceeds of CHF 1.7 billion generated from sales will be invested in organic growth and acquisitions, it said.

With the separation of the CHI business, the focus will be entirely on pharmaceutical contract manufacturing (CDMO), according to Lonza. The Group intends to continue to grow in this area.

As already announced at the end of January, sales growth in local currencies of 11 to 12 percent and an operating profit margin of over 32 percent are targeted for the current year. In 2025, the margin was 31.6%.