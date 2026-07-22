Following a strong first half of the year, pharmaceutical supplier Lonza is confident it will achieve improved profitability for the full year. In addition, the company plans to further expand its capacity in Stein.

The pharmaceutical supplier Lonza continued to grow in the first half of the year and has also raised its profitability targets for the full year. (File photo)

Lonza has already outperformed expectations in terms of profitability in the first six months. As the company announced on Wednesday, the core EBITDA margin climbed by 4.4 percentage points to 34.8 percent compared with the first half of 2025. Core EBITDA reached 1.2 billion Swiss francs, an increase of just over 27 percent.

Lonza also continued to grow its revenue in the first six months. The company reported this morning that revenue totaled 3.37 billion Swiss francs, representing a 16 percent increase.

Continued Strong Momentum

The Group reported sustained momentum in its strategic outsourcing activities with both large pharmaceutical companies and biotech clients. This was further supported by the long-term value added by partnerships with high-quality CDMOs offering a broad range of services.

According to the press release, all business platforms contributed to the overall success of “One Lonza” and each achieved double-digit revenue growth on a comparable basis.

In light of this momentum, Lonza has now revised its outlook for the core EBITDA margin upward. The company now expects a range of 33 to 34 percent. Previously, the target was “over 32 percent.” As for revenue, however, Lonza is sticking to its previous guidance that it will grow by 11 to 12 percent at constant exchange rates.

Growth projects are moving forward

The various projects are also a key component of the company’s planned growth targets. According to Lonza, its strategic growth projects are progressing as planned. The contract manufacturer is expanding its production capacities for biologic drugs, the sterile filling of pharmaceuticals, as well as for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and cell and gene therapies.

In Visp, the new large-scale facility for biologic active ingredients began commercial operations in the first half of 2026, as planned. In addition, Lonza is expanding its production of components for ADCs there to meet the growing demand for these cancer drugs.

Another sterile filling line for ADCs is being built at the Stein site and is scheduled to begin operations in 2030. The investment is supported by a long-term production contract with a leading pharmaceutical company. In addition, the production facility currently under construction there will also be able to manufacture traditional chemically produced drugs in the future. The facility is now expected to begin operations in 2028.