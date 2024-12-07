Notre Dame opening Lots of splendor and emotion at the reopening +++ Macron describes Notre-Dame as a "symbol of the nation"
Philipp Dahm
8.12.2024
After the devastating fire in April 2019, Notre Dame has been restored to its former glory. High-ranking guests from all over the world attend the reopening of the Parisian landmark. All the news here in the ticker.
Notre Dame is being reopened today in the presence of high-ranking guests from politics and society. Donald Trump will also be there.
The cathedral's celebrations will begin at 7 pm on the forecourt of the cathedral.
Macron will give a speech there before entering the over 800-year-old Parisian landmark with the invited guests.
The religious ceremony from 9 pm will be accompanied by the Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich.
The event will end with a big concert featuring pop and classical music stars.
Around 6,000 security personnel are deployed for the reopening, which is held in camera.
21.21 hrs
Blessing of the "Great Organ" and palpable emotions
A special moment was the ritual of the consecration of the "Great Organ" of Notre-Dame, which regained its unique sound after five years. During the ceremony, Archbishop Ulrich turned to the organ again and again, addressing it eight times as if to evoke its sound - and each time it responded with a powerful, moving performance.
The "Great Organ" with 8000 pipes is more than just an instrument; it is a centerpiece of the cathedral. In order to free it from soot and the fine yellow lead dust, it was dismantled piece by piece and painstakingly cleaned to restore its harmony and purity. Once silent and covered in dust, it filled the wide vault with its powerful, polyphonic sound at the opening.
Réouverture de Notre-Dame: la cérémonie clôturée par une Marseillaise, entonnée sur le parvis de la cathédrale pic.twitter.com/MN5kfBZPLD— BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 7, 2024
Everything shone and glowed: the cleaned natural stone, the sculptures and paintings, the polished chandeliers. The renovated and cleaned colorful windows also offered a fascinating play of light, which underlined the architectural beauty of Notre-Dame.
Many of the guests seemed moved and overwhelmed by the new beauty of the cathedral and its resurrection from the ashes. After all, when Macron called on the country to rebuild the cathedral after the devastating fire on April 15, 2019 and promised to "rebuild Notre-Dame even more beautifully" in just five years, few people apart from him believed it.Notre-Dame reopens - with splendor and lots of emotion - GalleryNotre-Dame reopens - with splendor and lots of emotion - Gallery
-
21:09
Pope praises reconstruction of Notre-Dame and insists on continued free admission
Pope Francis has expressed his delight at the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and thanked everyone involved in the restoration of the church. He hopes "that the rebirth of this wonderful church will become a sign of the renewal of the Church in France", the Pope said in a message read out in the cathedral on Saturday evening.
The Pope reaffirmed the position of the Paris diocese, which had insisted that entry to the cathedral remain free. "Its doors will be wide open," wrote Francis. He said he trusted that the Archbishop of Paris would "welcome everyone with open arms and free of charge, like brothers and sisters".
The Pope recalled the "terrible fire" in April 2019 and the damage it caused to the Gothic building. "Today, sadness and mourning give way to joy, celebration and praise," he explained.
Francis praised the "remarkable work of the many professional groups" during the reconstruction and the courage of the firefighters who saved the church from the flames in 2019.
-
20:07
Macron describes Notre-Dame as a "symbol of the nation"
French President Emmanuel Macron has described Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris as a "symbol of the nation". Its restoration within five years has proven what France is capable of, said Macron in his speech inside the cathedral on Saturday evening. "We have rediscovered what great nations are capable of: achieving the impossible."
"Tonight, the bells of Notre-Dame are ringing again," said French President Emmanuel Macron in a speech inside the church. "And the organ will awaken the next moment. Music of hope, familiar to Parisians, France and the world." Macron recalled the anxious hours when the cathedral was on fire and there was concern that the church would be completely engulfed by flames. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished.
"We decided to rebuild Notre-Dame de Paris, even more beautifully, within five years," said Macron. This was made possible by a great solidarity. "A brotherhood of those who have donated on all continents, of all religions, of all fortunes, united by hope and gathered within its walls."
Notre-Dame de Paris: les moments forts de la cérémonie de réouverture pic.twitter.com/DpmShR8dsb— BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 7, 2024
-
19:36
Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral reopened in a ceremony just over five years after the fire
Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was badly damaged in a fire in April 2019, has reopened. The doors of the newly restored Gothic building opened on Saturday evening. The Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, had previously knocked three times on the main portal with his crosier in accordance with the Catholic rite, to which the Notre-Dame choir responded with a psalm.
Around 3000 guests have been invited to celebrate the reopening of the Gothic church. Among them are around 40 heads of state and government, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and US President-elect Donald Trump.
-
17.14 hrs
Macron receives Trump at the Élysée Palace in Paris
A few weeks before his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump is visiting Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron received the Republican at the Élysée Palace for bilateral talks. The two shook hands several times as they greeted each other, hugged and posed for photos. They did not make any statements.
In the evening, Trump plans to attend the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral at Macron's invitation. Following the meeting with Trump, Macron will also welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Élysée Palace, according to the French government. It was initially unclear whether Trump would also meet with Zelensky - or whether the three of them would meet together.
-
11.52 am
What you need to know before visiting Notre Dame
-
11.13am
Prince William meets Donald Trump ahead of inauguration
Prince William, heir to the British throne, is meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
It was reported in London that the 42-year-old wanted to discuss the importance of the "special relationship" between the UK and the USA. The appointment is also seen as a further step towards establishing the son of King Charles III as a statesman.
Royal meetings with foreign politicians are usually arranged by the British government. London is hoping that the royal family will play an important role in building good relations with Trump and avoiding the serious consequences of his announced trade and customs policy.
Trump has repeatedly expressed his admiration for King Charles, his wife Queen Camilla and the royals. William also met with Jill Biden, the wife of outgoing US President Joe Biden, in Paris. The meetings are further examples of how the heir to the British throne is increasingly representing the United Kingdom on the world stage, it was reported in London.
William had already represented the royal house this year at the celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy in the Second World War.
-
10.45 a.m.
Weather thwarts opening ceremony
Due to expected gusts of up to 80 km/h, part of the opening ceremony will now take place inside Notre-Dame in Paris. This includes the speech by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Instead of on the forecourt of the cathedral, he will now give his speech inside the Gothic masterpiece. The changes have been decided in agreement with the Diocese of Paris, the presidential palace announced.
Up to 3,000 people, including around 40 heads of state and heads of government, took part in the ceremonial reopening of the cathedral, which was partially set on fire in April 2019, on Saturday evening.
Among them US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
-
10.30 a.m.
Who's coming - and who's not
Several dozen heads of state and government and other top politicians will be attending the reopening of Notre-Dame in Paris on Saturday evening, including US President-elect Donald Trump.
According to the presidential palace in Paris, more than 30 confirmations have been received. However, the list of participants has not yet been finalized. Macron is said to have invited around 50 heads of state and heads of government. President Viola Amherd will not accept the invitation.
Among the guests who have accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation are German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
According to several media reports, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Greek President Ekateríni Sakellaropoúlou have also accepted. Prince Albert II of Monaco and the kings of Morocco and Jordan, Mohammed VI and Abdullah II, are also expected to attend.
Trump had already announced his participation a few days ago on his social network Truth Social: "I am honored to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France on Saturday to attend the reopening of the magnificent and historic Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was completely restored after a devastating fire five years ago," Trump wrote. Paris will be his first trip abroad since winning the election in early November.
Details of Trump's visit to Paris - for example, whether he will meet President Macron separately before or after the reopening of Notre-Dame - are not yet known. According to the Élysée Palace, it is not unusual for designated top politicians to be invited to such an important event.
Pope Francis is among those absent. However, a message from him will be read out during the ceremony, according to the presidential palace. The exact reasons for his non-attendance are not known. It is assumed that a controversial queer staging at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, which was criticized by the Vatican, played a role in the decision.