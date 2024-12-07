21.21 hrs

A special moment was the ritual of the consecration of the "Great Organ" of Notre-Dame, which regained its unique sound after five years. During the ceremony, Archbishop Ulrich turned to the organ again and again, addressing it eight times as if to evoke its sound - and each time it responded with a powerful, moving performance.

The "Great Organ" with 8000 pipes is more than just an instrument; it is a centerpiece of the cathedral. In order to free it from soot and the fine yellow lead dust, it was dismantled piece by piece and painstakingly cleaned to restore its harmony and purity. Once silent and covered in dust, it filled the wide vault with its powerful, polyphonic sound at the opening.

Everything shone and glowed: the cleaned natural stone, the sculptures and paintings, the polished chandeliers. The renovated and cleaned colorful windows also offered a fascinating play of light, which underlined the architectural beauty of Notre-Dame.

Many of the guests seemed moved and overwhelmed by the new beauty of the cathedral and its resurrection from the ashes. After all, when Macron called on the country to rebuild the cathedral after the devastating fire on April 15, 2019 and promised to "rebuild Notre-Dame even more beautifully" in just five years, few people apart from him believed it.