A Brazilian lottery winner dies shortly after winning (symbolic image). sda

A Brazilian wins 30 million francs in the lottery. Before he can even enjoy his winnings, he dies under mysterious circumstances following dental treatment. The police investigate.

Antônio Lopes de Siqueira experienced one of the happiest moments of his life on November 9 when he hit the jackpot in a Brazilian lottery and won around 32 million euros (approx. 30 million Swiss francs).

But his happiness did not last long, because less than a month later the 73-year-old died inexplicably.

According to reports in the Brazilian newspaper "O Globo", Siqueira did not yet know how to spend his winnings. "I haven't even had time to enjoy it yet," he is reported to have said.

While others might have immediately invested in real estate or cars, the new multi-millionaire from Cuiabá in the state of Mato Grosso decided to have his teeth done first. He underwent treatment for a week in a clinic in his home town.

Unexpected death during treatment

During the dental treatment, the unthinkable happened: Siqueira died. The exact cause of death is still unclear and a post-mortem examination is expected to shed light on the matter.

The police have started an investigation and are planning to question the dentist and witnesses. Initial assumptions are that the 73-year-old suddenly fell ill during treatment. It is known that he had suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes in the past.

The company responsible for the treatment said it was waiting for a report to clarify the technical details of the incident. The clinic emphasized that it was cooperating with the authorities and supporting the family of the deceased.

Antônio Lopes de Siqueira is to be buried in Jaciara, the town where his family is from.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI. All content has been verified.