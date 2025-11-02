The burglars had parked a truck equipped with a lifting platform next to the museum. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/dpa (Archivbild)

According to the public prosecutor's office, the suspects caught in the multi-million euro robbery at the Louvre were petty criminals. There is still no trace of the stolen jewels.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the investigators, the Louvre burglars were common petty criminals and some had several previous convictions - mostly for theft.

The profile of those arrested "does not correspond to what is normally associated with the upper echelons of organized crime," said Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

There is still no trace of the jewelry stolen in the burglary, which is worth an estimated 82 million francs and is of inestimable historical value.

Two weeks after the theft of the crown jewels from the Louvre in Paris, French investigators have published their initial findings on the suspects. The suspects arrested so far are petty criminals and not members of a highly professional gang, said Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau in a radio interview on Sunday. The masterminds behind the spectacular burglary are still being sought.

So far, four suspects aged between 34 and 39 have been remanded in custody, including a woman accused of complicity.

Investigators are convinced that the three men arrested are part of the four-man burglary squad that used a freight elevator to gain access to the second floor of the famous museum in central Paris on October 19, where they stole parts of the French crown jewels. The fourth burglar is still being sought.

According to the lead prosecutor, two of those arrested have partially confessed. The third suspect and his partner denied any involvement in the crime.

The couple was caught after DNA traces of the two were found in the cabin of the freight elevator used in the burglary. According to Beccuau, the two others arrested left DNA traces on a scooter used for the escape and on one of the showcases broken into at the Louvre, as well as on objects left behind in the museum.

The three male suspects all have previous convictions for theft, some of them multiple times. They are being investigated for gang theft and forming a criminal organization. One of the men has already been charged with theft by an organized gang and criminal conspiracy. Beccuau said the man had already been convicted eleven times, ten of them for theft.

A 39-year-old suspect, who was formally charged earlier on Wednesday, is linked to 15 convictions, including two for theft, the prosecutor said.

No trace of the jewels

According to the AFP news agency, the woman from La Courneuve on the northern outskirts of Paris was in tears when she appeared before a court in the French capital on Saturday and the investigation against her was opened. She is accused of aiding and abetting theft and forming a criminal organization. In court, the 38-year-old said she was afraid for her children and herself.

"There are four burglars, at least one has not yet been found," Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez told the newspaper "Le Parisien". In addition, the search for the mastermind(s) of the spectacular burglary is continuing.

There is still no trace of the jewelry stolen in the burglary, which is estimated to be worth 88 million euros (around 82 million francs) and is of inestimable historical value.

It is possible that the jewels have already been taken abroad, said Interior Minister Nuñez. However, he was confident that they could be found again. According to public prosecutor Beccuau, the investigators are keeping an eye on the black market, where the valuable pieces of jewelry could be offered for sale. Beccuau also did not rule out the possibility that the jewels could be used as "barter goods" in the organized crime milieu.

