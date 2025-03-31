When the dream becomes a nightmare: A couple are sunbathing on an air mattress in the hotel pool when the earth suddenly shakes. The two of them save themselves by jumping onto the terrace. The pool then overflows.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday, March 28, the earth shook in Myanmar and Thailand.

Footage from social media shows several hotel pools overflowing in the Thai capital Bangkok.

A German tourist and her boyfriend were very lucky: they were able to save themselves from an infinity pool at the last minute. Shortly afterwards, their air mattress was washed over the abyss. Show more

