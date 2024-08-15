The Hungarian airline Wizz Air is advertising an attractive frequent flyer flat rate, but this is subject to huge restrictions. Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB

The Hungarian airline Wizz Air is now offering a flight flat rate for all international routes. However, the supposedly inexpensive offer has a few catches.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The low-cost airline Wizz Air is now offering an annual GA for less than 600 francs.

It promises an unlimited number of international flights: Many destinations in the Balkans and Eastern Europe are served from Switzerland.

The small print contains a number of restrictions that make the offer significantly more expensive than expected. Show more

A flight flat rate for 500 euros, i.e. less than 500 francs, per year? The low-cost airline Wizz Air is tempting customers with precisely this offer and provides a quasi year-round GA for all international routes.

The Hungarian airline flies from Geneva and Basel to destinations in the Balkans and Eastern Europe. The destinations in Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia should be of particular interest to the many Swiss with Kosovan or Albanian roots. There are also flights from Milan and Memmingen in Bavaria to Pristina in Kosovo.

Pitfalls in the small print

The "unlimited flight subscription" is valid for twelve months and appears to be particularly attractive for frequent flyers. But is it really worth it?

There are several pitfalls in the small print. For example, flights with the flat rate can only be booked 72 hours before departure at the earliest, so Wizz Air only allocates the remaining seats to subscribers - and only if they are available. There is no guarantee.

The airline charges an additional 10 euros for each booking via the flat rate. You also have to pay (a lot) extra for preferred seats and baggage; the flat rate only includes one personal item (40x30x20 cm).

Customers can fly out of the program

Particularly important to know. Flat-rate flights cannot be changed or canceled. And: Anyone who does not take a booked flight three times can be excluded from the program by Wizz Air without any right to a refund. Wizz Air even reserves the right to impose a contractual penalty.

Incidentally, the introductory price of 499 euros is only valid until Friday. From August 16, the flat rate will cost 599 euros (around 570 Swiss francs). With the many special conditions in the small print, the offer is perhaps less favorable than expected.