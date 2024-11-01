AirBaltic will continue to fly for Swiss next year. KEYSTONE

Swiss has been using aircraft and personnel from Air Baltic for two years, which has led to legal disputes. There are accusations of wage dumping. Nevertheless, Swiss continues to rely on the partnership.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss has been using Air Baltic aircraft and personnel for two years, which has led to legal disputes.

Accusations of wage dumping have been made.

Nevertheless, Swiss continues to rely on the partnership. Show more

Swiss demonstrated its financial strength in 2023 with a record profit of CHF 718 million. But there are tensions behind the scenes: The use of aircraft and crews from Latvia's Air Baltic in the wet-lease process is causing legal disputes, as reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

The authorities are investigating allegations of wage dumping, as the wages of Air Baltic crews are significantly lower than those of Swiss.

Air Baltic has been providing aircraft and personnel for Swiss for two years, with the Latvian company acting as the employer. This practice, known as wet leasing, enables Swiss to react flexibly to seasonal fluctuations. Despite the advantages, there is criticism, as the crews often do not speak Swiss national languages and the aircraft fly in the colors of Air Baltic.

Compliance with certain wage requirements required

The legal challenges began when the Swiss cabin crew union Kapers and its Latvian counterpart drew the attention of the authorities to wage dumping. The Office of Economy and Labor of the Canton of Zurich initially classified the operation as prohibited personnel leasing, which the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) later assessed as posting. This classification requires compliance with certain wage requirements, which Air Baltic may have to fulfill retroactively.

Despite the ongoing proceedings, Swiss plans to continue using Air Baltic's services next summer. The partnership with the Latvian airline has been extended until 2028 by Swiss parent company Lufthansa. This is in contradiction to the statements made by Swiss' Head of Operations, who is aiming to reduce the wet lease share. The business with Swiss is of great importance for Air Baltic, as the company is financially ailing and is supported by the Latvian state.