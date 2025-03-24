  1. Residential Customers
First store opens in the canton of Zurich Low-cost discounter pushes into Switzerland - hundreds of products promised for less than 2 francs

Sven Ziegler

24.3.2025

The Dutch discounter Action is shaking up the non-food business in Switzerland.
Fabian Strauch/dpa

The Dutch discounter Action is opening its first store in Switzerland on April 5 - in Bachenbülach ZH. A second will follow at the end of the month in Valais.

24.03.2025, 13:19

24.03.2025, 13:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Action opens its first Swiss store in Bachenbülach on April 5.
  • Expansion is rapid - a new store is set to open every day in 2025.
  • By the end of 2024, sales had grown by 22 percent to 13.8 billion euros.
The Dutch low-cost retailer Action is opening its first Swiss store in Bachenbülach ZH on April 5. The rapidly expanding chain is thus venturing into its 13th country.

Further locations are already planned - the second branch will open in Martigny VS on April 24, as can be seen in the company's latest annual report. The "Tages-Anzeiger" initially reported on this.

It had already become apparent in December that Action wanted to gain a foothold in Switzerland. At that time, staff were being sought for a branch in the Zurich Unterland. However, the specific opening date has so far been kept under wraps.

Enormous growth

Action is continuing its rapid expansion in Switzerland. The company is pursuing the ambitious goal of opening at least one new store a day by 2025. Further expansion plans include entering the Romanian market this year, with Croatia and Slovenia to follow in 2026.

Empty shelves. Migros spokesperson:

The business figures also reflect the enormous growth: in the first three months of 2024, Action generated sales of 9.6 billion euros - an increase of almost 21%. By the end of the year, sales had risen to 13.8 billion euros, an increase of 22% compared to the previous year. In 2024, 352 new stores were opened and over 10,600 new employees were hired. There are currently around 2900 stores worldwide.

At Action, customers primarily expect non-food products - from household goods and office supplies to cosmetics and toys. The range is supplemented by a small selection of snacks, drinks and sweets.

No information on opening day yet

According to the announcement, at least 1,500 products will be available for less than two francs in the Swiss stores. The stores are generally over 1000 square meters in size.

On its website, Action writes: "We buy in large quantities so that we can offer not only our own brands, but also premium brands at rock-bottom prices". Nevertheless, the company also focuses on "responsible purchasing".

It is not yet known exactly how the opening day in Bachenbülach will take place. Further details will follow, the discounter promises on its website.

