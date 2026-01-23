dpatopbilder – The wreck of a German warship has surfaced off the Djerdap II Dam on the Danube between Romania and Serbia. Photo: Darko Vojinovic/AP/dpa

According to Serbian media reports, onlookers climbed around the weathered remains of the former Nazi fleet near the river port of Prahovo. In recent years, too, the shipwrecks had repeatedly become visible there during particularly hot summers.

The concentration of shipwrecks in the section of the Danube immediately before the so-called Iron Gate—a gorge carved by the Danube on the border between Serbia and Romania—can be explained by the events at the end of World War II.

The Nazi Navy had sunk parts of its Black Sea Fleet there itself. The German naval force had been in retreat and was being pursued by the Soviet Danube Military Flotilla. The approximately 200 vessels that were sunk were intended to make the Danube impassable for the pursuers.

The wrecks near Prahovo pose a significant and dangerous obstacle to navigation on the Danube during periods of low water levels. The European Union (EU) is therefore funding a program to gradually remove the old Nazi ships, which are particularly poorly situated, from the water. Of the 21 wrecks selected for this purpose, 7 had been salvaged by April of this year, according to the website of the state-run television station RTS.