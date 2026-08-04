More than 200 sunken ships are obstructing the Danube during low water levels. During the current heat wave, the water level of this European river is particularly low. Many of these wrecks are now fully visible.

Here's what it's all about The extremely low water level of the Danube has exposed several Nazi shipwrecks near the Iron Gate in Serbia.

While fleeing the Soviets, the Nazi navy had sunk some of its Black Sea Fleet itself in order to make the Danube impassable.

The wrecks near Prahovo repeatedly cause problems for Danube shipping when water levels are low. Summary created with

The extremely low water level of the Danube has exposed several shipwrecks from the German Navy dating back to World War II in Serbia. According to Serbian media reports, onlookers climbed all over the weathered relics of the former Nazi fleet near the river port of Prahovo. In recent years, too, the shipwrecks had repeatedly become visible there during particularly hot summers.

The concentration of shipwrecks in the section of the Danube immediately before the so-called Iron Gate—a gorge carved by the Danube on the border between Serbia and Romania—can be explained by the events at the end of World War II.

The Nazis sank the ships themselves

The Nazi Navy had sunk parts of its Black Sea Fleet there itself. The German naval force had been in retreat and was being pursued by the Soviet Danube Military Flotilla. The approximately 200 vessels that were sunk were intended to make the Danube impassable for the pursuers.

The wrecks near Prahovo pose a significant and dangerous obstacle to navigation on the Danube during periods of low water levels. The European Union (EU) is therefore funding a program to gradually remove the old Nazi ships—which are particularly poorly situated—from the water. Of the 21 wrecks selected for this purpose, 7 had been salvaged by April of this year, according to the website of the state-run television station RTS.

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