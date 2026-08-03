Low water levels on the Danube in Slovakia have exposed a dangerous object that turned out to be an anti-ship mine from World War II.

PRESS RELEASE – This photo, provided by the Police of the Slovak Republic, shows an unidentified object that was uncovered as water levels in the Danube receded in the Komárno district. Photo: -/Police of the Slovak Republic via TASR/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

On Monday, police closed the section of the river near the town of Virt in the Komarno district, east of Bratislava on the border with Hungary, to all boat traffic. Recreational boats were also prohibited from approaching the site where the body was found.

Initially, the police officially referred to an “unknown object,” the securing of which necessitated the temporary closure. After initial pyrotechnic examinations at the site where it was found—on the dry edge of the Danube riverbed—they announced: “The object found has been identified as a British anti-ship mine from World War II.”

How does a sea mine end up in the Danube?

During World War II, strategically important facilities in the Slovak capital of Bratislava were heavily bombed. Among the targets destroyed were the Apollo oil refinery and the nearby port area on the Danube. Anti-ship mines dropped from the air were intended to prevent the transport of militarily important goods on the Danube.