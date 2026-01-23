Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine—once so highly sought after and the product that made the company great—is declining. The bottom line for the first half of the year is a loss in the billions. This has consequences.

Lower global demand for the COVID-19 vaccine resulted in a loss of billions for BioNTech in the first half of 2026. The bottom line for the first six months was a loss of 1.35 billion euros (previous year: 802.4 million), the German company reported.

Accordingly, the loss for the second quarter amounted to 820.8 million euros (compared with 386.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year). Revenue for the quarter, at 105.6 million euros, was significantly lower than in the same period of the previous year (260.8 million).

According to the report, demand for the vaccine is also being driven by the fact that existing vaccine stocks in Germany can be used during the 2026 vaccination season. Accordingly, BioNTech also expects lower revenue for the full year 2026. The Mainz-based company now anticipates revenue of between 1.6 and 1.9 billion euros. As recently as March, it had projected revenue of 2 to 2.3 billion euros.

Priorities are being set—the company speaks of cost discipline

With the release of the figures, the projected research and development spending for the full year has also changed. BioNTech is now citing a range of 2 to 2.3 billion euros, down from the previously stated 2.2 to 2.5 billion. The company explained that it is prioritizing the development of new products and emphasized increased cost discipline.

In May, BioNTech announced that it would close its facilities in Idar-Oberstein, Marburg, and Tübingen by the end of 2027. Operations in Singapore are expected to be discontinued in the first quarter of 2027.

Despite these figures, BioNTech believes it is on track with the development of new products, particularly in oncology. CEO Ugur Sahin said the company has made significant progress in this area.

One promising candidate is a drug candidate called Pumitamig (formerly BNT327), for which late-stage trials are currently underway for lung and breast cancer, among others. In addition, BioNTech is focusing on mRNA-based immunotherapies and antibody-drug conjugates. The goal is to use antibodies to deliver chemotherapy drugs more precisely to cancer cells.

New Boss Is Ready to Take the Reins

It was announced on Monday that co-founder Sahin will be replaced by Guido Oelkers at the helm of BioNTech by early February of next year at the latest. Oelkers is moving to Mainz from the Swedish biopharmaceutical company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi), which he has led since 2017. This will mark a major turning point for the company.

Sahin emphasized that Oelkers will continue to build on BioNTech’s success story together with the Executive Board. In the future, Sahin plans to focus on founding a new company together with his wife, Özlem Türeci, but they intend to remain shareholders in BioNTech.