"Les Ambassadeurs" closes for good in November. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

The end of an era at Lucerne's Kapellplatz: luxury watch retailer Les Ambassadeurs is closing its last branch in Switzerland in mid-November. Around 40 employees will lose their jobs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After Geneva and Zurich, Les Ambassadeurs is also closing its last location in Lucerne.

The search for new investors has failed and around 40 employees are losing their jobs.

Competitor Bucherer temporarily moves into the building on Kapellplatz. Show more

After almost 60 years, a well-known brand is disappearing from the Swiss watchmaking landscape: Les Ambassadeurs, once synonymous with luxury watches and fine jewelry, will finally cease operations on November 15. This was confirmed by Renato A. Vanotti, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in a letter to customers, as first reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung".

Vanotti explained that attempts had been made until the end to attract investors with a new concept. The aim had been to continue the traditional name with independent brands and without dependence on large corporations. "This hope has now been dashed," writes the President.

Les Ambassadeurs has struggled with a profound structural change in the luxury sector in recent years. Numerous renowned brands - including Audemars Piguet (2017) and most recently several Swatch brands such as Breguet, Blancpain and Omega - withdrew their products from retail. According to Vanotti, these three labels alone accounted for around a third of sales.

Brand withdrawals and high rents

There was also a sharp rise in rents in premium locations, such as Zurich's Bahnhofstrasse. Rents there have "more than doubled", Vanotti told the "Luzerner Zeitung" newspaper in the summer

According to Vanotti, the withdrawal is taking place "at a debt-free time". It is neither a liquidation nor a bankruptcy. "We are fulfilling all our obligations and want to make good use of the existing assets," said the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Around 40 full-time positions are affected by the closure, half of which have been affected since the spring as a result of the Geneva closure. All employment relationships should be terminated by the end of the year at the latest.

However, the traditional building on Kapellplatz, which previously housed Musikhaus Hug and later Les Ambassadeurs, will remain open to the watchmaking world. Following a pop-up store planned until June 2026, Bucherer will temporarily move in there - as a replacement location during renovation work on the main store on Grendel.