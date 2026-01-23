In Willisau, Lucerne, ten people have been trained and certified as “Kafi-Luz” sommeliers for the first time. The certification authorizes their businesses to offer courses to interested individuals and groups in the future, as the LUZ Club announced on Tuesday.

With this certification, the club aims to establish standards for the traditional “Kafi-Luz” and reinforce its cultural significance. (Stock photo)

With this new program, the club aims to establish standards for the traditional Kafi-Luz and reinforce its cultural significance.

According to the announcement, the training took place in the training rooms of a beverage manufacturer in Willisau. Ten people were certified as “Luz sommeliers.” The course covered the history of Kafi-Luz, regional fruit brandies, sensory analysis, and proper preparation.

With this new certification, the club aims to promote greater knowledge about this traditional hot beverage. Certified individuals and their businesses will be able to offer courses for interested individuals and groups in the future. These businesses include distilleries, restaurants, and coffee roasters.

A Kafi Luz consists of a cup of very weak coffee, fruit brandy (such as Träsch), and sugar. It’s considered good if you can still read a newspaper while drinking it.