The new US tariffs are due to come into force in just five days, and Confiserie Bachmann is already pulling the emergency brake. As reported by "20 Minuten", the long-established Lucerne-based company is discontinuing its shipments to the USA. Access to the US online store will be blocked with immediate effect, and business customers will also no longer be supplied.
Managing Director Raphael Bachmann told "20 Minuten": "Pleasure normally knows no bounds. But our guardian angels don't fly through walls of customs documents." Customs is an economic blow for the family business with a 130-year history.
The US government wants to impose import duties of 39% on Swiss goods - including chocolate. The new tariffs are due to come into force on August 7.