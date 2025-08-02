  1. Residential Customers
Guardian angels stay on the ground Lucerne confectionery Bachmann closes US online shop after customs hammer

Samuel Walder

2.8.2025

"Guardian angels don't fly through walls of customs papers": The chocolates, which are also popular in the USA, will no longer be sent across the pond with immediate effect.
Confiserie Bachmann

No chocolate after the customs hammer: Lucerne-based confectioner Bachmann is closing its online store in the USA with immediate effect, and business customers will also no longer be supplied.

02.08.2025, 15:24

02.08.2025, 15:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • From August 7, the USA wants to impose tariffs of 39 percent on Swiss goods - including chocolate.
  • Lucerne-based Confiserie Bachmann is now blocking access to its US online store.
  • Business customers will also no longer be supplied with immediate effect.
The new US tariffs are due to come into force in just five days, and Confiserie Bachmann is already pulling the emergency brake. As reported by "20 Minuten", the long-established Lucerne-based company is discontinuing its shipments to the USA. Access to the US online store will be blocked with immediate effect, and business customers will also no longer be supplied.

Managing Director Raphael Bachmann told "20 Minuten": "Pleasure normally knows no bounds. But our guardian angels don't fly through walls of customs documents." Customs is an economic blow for the family business with a 130-year history.

The US government wants to impose import duties of 39% on Swiss goods - including chocolate. The new tariffs are due to come into force on August 7.

