Guilty verdicts in subsidy trial Lucerne court convicts five VBL managers of fraud

SDA

14.3.2025 - 11:13

Former and current VBL managers have been convicted.
Keystone

Five former or current managers of the Lucerne public transport company have been convicted of fraud. They are alleged to have obtained higher subsidies.

Keystone-SDA

14.03.2025, 11:13

14.03.2025, 11:34

The Lucerne Criminal Court has found five former or current managers guilty of fraud in the trial concerning the subsidies of Verkehrsbetriebe Luzern AG (VBL). It imposed conditional prison sentences and fines.

The public prosecutor's office had accused the five men of declaring imputed interest charged within the VBL Group as costs in 2018 and 2019, despite an agreement to the contrary with the subsidy providers. The aim was allegedly to receive higher subsidies.

The public prosecutor's office requested a guilty verdict for fraud and a conditional prison sentence of 18 months for each of the accused. The former CEO was also among the accused. Two of the five accused are still employed by the bus company, which is owned by the city of Lucerne.

