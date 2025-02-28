A man insulted and physically assaulted a young Jew near the Lucerne synagogue on Bruchstrasse. Gryffindor / Wikipedia

Anti-Semitic incidents occurred in the city of Lucerne on Thursday evening. The Lucerne police have arrested a suspect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a report by 20 Minuten on Friday, a young Jew was insulted by a man on his way to the synagogue on Bruchstrasse in Lucerne. The attacker punched the victim and slightly injured his head.

A short time later, according to 20 Minuten, there was another anti-Semitic attack, which was filmed. According to Kreutner, the victim of the first incident confirmed that it was the same perpetrator.

20 Minuten relied on statements made by Jonathan Kreutner, Secretary General of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG). The SIG media office confirmed the statements at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The Lucerne police informed us in writing that they had arrested a very drunk 46-year-old Swiss man in Pfistergasse shortly before 7.15 p.m. on Thursday. Prior to this, there had been a physical altercation on Bruchstrasse and Baselstrasse.

The police did not provide any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.