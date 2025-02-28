  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

On the way to the synagogue Lucerne police arrest man after anti-Semitic attacks

SDA

28.2.2025 - 12:59

A man insulted and physically assaulted a young Jew near the Lucerne synagogue on Bruchstrasse.
A man insulted and physically assaulted a young Jew near the Lucerne synagogue on Bruchstrasse.
Gryffindor / Wikipedia

Anti-Semitic incidents occurred in the city of Lucerne on Thursday evening. The Lucerne police have arrested a suspect.

Keystone-SDA

28.02.2025, 12:59

According to a report by 20 Minuten on Friday, a young Jew was insulted by a man on his way to the synagogue on Bruchstrasse in Lucerne. The attacker punched the victim and slightly injured his head.

A short time later, according to 20 Minuten, there was another anti-Semitic attack, which was filmed. According to Kreutner, the victim of the first incident confirmed that it was the same perpetrator.

20 Minuten relied on statements made by Jonathan Kreutner, Secretary General of the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG). The SIG media office confirmed the statements at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The Lucerne police informed us in writing that they had arrested a very drunk 46-year-old Swiss man in Pfistergasse shortly before 7.15 p.m. on Thursday. Prior to this, there had been a physical altercation on Bruchstrasse and Baselstrasse.

The police did not provide any further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

More from the department

Latest news. Freight train carrying toxic benzene catches fire in the Czech Republic

Latest newsFreight train carrying toxic benzene catches fire in the Czech Republic

Politics. Swiss environmental organizations dissatisfied with species conservation funding

PoliticsSwiss environmental organizations dissatisfied with species conservation funding

Defense. Army member in Payerne falls ill with tuberculosis

DefenseArmy member in Payerne falls ill with tuberculosis