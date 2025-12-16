Rail traffic at Lucerne station was disrupted on Tuesday afternoon. (archive photo) Image: Keystone

Rail travelers at Lucerne station had to be patient on Tuesday afternoon. There were delays and cancellations to regional train services at Lucerne station. Trains will run normally again on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The disruption to Lucerne's rail services on Tuesday has been rectified. Trains are running normally again on Wednesday, as an SBB spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request.

The work due to a defective overhead line was completed during the night to Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

The fault occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the area of a switch at Lucerne station. The "time-consuming" repair of the overhead contact line could only be completed after the end of service, as the SBB subsequently announced. There were delays and cancellations on regional services. The RE24, S1, S3, S9, S77, S99 and Voralpen-Express lines were affected.

