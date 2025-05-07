  1. Residential Customers
One year after the draw Lucky guy finds lottery ticket while tidying up - and becomes a millionaire

7.5.2025 - 15:47

A lottery player found a lottery ticket while cleaning up - jackpot. He won over two million euros (symbolic image).
A lottery player found a lottery ticket while tidying up - jackpot. He won over two million euros (symbolic image).
Thomas Banneyer/dpa

A man from Hamburg comes across a forgotten lottery ticket while tidying up and wins millions, even though the draw was months ago.

07.05.2025, 15:47

07.05.2025, 16:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A man from Hamburg found a forgotten lottery ticket while tidying up and discovered a prize of 2.48 million euros.
  • The ticket was entered into the Spiel 77 lottery with an additional cross, all seven digits matched and the main prize was won.
  • Despite submitting the ticket anonymously, the man was able to claim the prize in time before the deadline expired at the end of 2027.
A million-dollar prize remained undiscovered for a year until a lottery player from Hamburg came across his lost ticket while cleaning up.

The clean-up paid off: the find earned him 2.48 million euros. The ticket had been handed in at a lottery retailer in the Wandsbek district in May 2024 and was originally intended for the Eurojackpot draw. However, he also took part in the Saturday draw by putting an additional cross in the Spiel 77, reports Bild.

In this draw, all seven digits matched and the main prize in the supplementary lottery was won. As the ticket was played anonymously, Lotto Hamburg was unable to contact the winner directly. The lottery company publicly searched for the winner, but without success.

The man has now contacted Lotto Hamburg, and the deadline for claiming the prize had not yet expired.

Players have three years to claim their winnings, calculated from the end of the winning year. If the ticket had not reappeared, the amount would have gone into a special draw on December 31, 2027.

