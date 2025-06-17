  1. Residential Customers
Euro Millions Lucky player from Ireland cracks Mega jackpot with 233.7 million francs

SDA

17.6.2025 - 22:33

It resisted for a long time, the Euro Millions jackpot. On Tuesday it was cracked.
Keystone (Symbolbild)

A fabulous prize of the equivalent of 233.7 million francs goes to Ireland. One lucky player hit the mega jackpot.

A player in Ireland won the equivalent of 233.7 million francs in Tuesday's Euro Millions draw. The correct winning combination was 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49 as well as stars 3 and 5.

But 8.46 million francs also went to Switzerland because a lucky player picked the five correct numbers plus one star, according to Loterie Romande.

According to Swisslos, the jackpot for the next draw on Friday is 16 million francs. Euro Millions can be played in twelve countries, including Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The biggest Euromillions win to date was achieved on March 28 of this year. One lucky player scooped the even higher sum of exactly 239,178,000 francs.

