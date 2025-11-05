Swiss Lotto has crowned another millionaire. sda (Archivbild)

The bulging Swiss Lotto jackpot has been won. One lucky player can look forward to winning almost 41 million francs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

An incredible CHF 40.91 million: the jackpot was finally won in Wednesday evening's Swiss Lotto draw. The six correct numbers were 10, 13, 21, 24, 31 and 37, and the lucky number was 1.

The replay number drawn was 5 and the Joker number was 779143. 1.5 million Swiss francs are in the jackpot for the next draw on Saturday, as Swisslos announced.

14 other players can look forward to winning around 7,000 francs.