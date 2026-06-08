A lucky player from France scooped the top prize in Monday's Eurodreams draw. The player will receive 22,222 francs a month for 30 years. The winning numbers were 2, 4, 9, 22, 28 and 34, the dream number was 4.

This time the Eurodreams grand prize went to France. The next draw is on Thursday. (archive picture)

As Swisslos also announced, Eurodreams is offered in eight European countries. In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino and by Loterie Romande in French-speaking Switzerland.

In second place, which is achieved with six correct numbers without the dream number, the prize amounts to a monthly payment of 2222 francs for five years. The draw takes place on Mondays and Thursdays.

https://www.swisslos.ch/de/eurodreams/einzeltipps/spielen.html