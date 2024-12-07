There are 5.2 million francs in the jackpot for the next draw on Wednesday. Symbolbild: Keystone

Swiss Lotto crowned a new millionaire in Saturday's draw. Thanks to a six, the player wins exactly 1 million francs. Only the lucky number was missing.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new millionaire has been crowned in the Swiss Lotto draw.

Only the lucky number was missing for an even higher prize.

According to Swisslos, the jackpot for the next draw on Wednesday is 5.2 million Swiss francs. Show more

The numbers drawn were 13, 17, 18, 22, 26 and 34, and the lucky number would have been 5. The 5 was drawn as the replay number and 387639 as the Joker number.

According to Swisslos, the jackpot for the next draw on Wednesday is 5.2 million Swiss francs.

SDA