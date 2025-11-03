Loterie Romande is looking for the winner of 300,000 francs. Symbolbild: Keystone

A lucky person has won 300,000 francs in a special draw as part of "EuroMillions". The problem: he or she knows nothing about his or her good fortune.

Dominik Müller

A lottery player from Switzerland has won 300,000 francs - and knows nothing about it. Loterie Romande writes this in a press release.

The winning ticket was issued on September 25, 2025 at a sales outlet in the municipality of Pully (VD). Loterie Romande invites the lucky winner to check their ticket at a sales outlet and win the 300,000 francs.

The special "EuroMillions with Swiss Win Cash" draw was held between September 15 and 26. The main prize was 300,000 francs in cash. The winner has until April 8, 2026 to redeem the ticket. After that, the claim is lost.