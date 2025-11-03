  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ticket not redeemed Lucky Swiss player wins 300,000 francs in the lottery - and knows nothing about it

Dominik Müller

3.11.2025

Loterie Romande is looking for the winner of 300,000 francs.
Loterie Romande is looking for the winner of 300,000 francs.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A lucky person has won 300,000 francs in a special draw as part of "EuroMillions". The problem: he or she knows nothing about his or her good fortune.

03.11.2025, 16:06

A lottery player from Switzerland has won 300,000 francs - and knows nothing about it. Loterie Romande writes this in a press release.

The winning ticket was issued on September 25, 2025 at a sales outlet in the municipality of Pully (VD). Loterie Romande invites the lucky winner to check their ticket at a sales outlet and win the 300,000 francs.

The special "EuroMillions with Swiss Win Cash" draw was held between September 15 and 26. The main prize was 300,000 francs in cash. The winner has until April 8, 2026 to redeem the ticket. After that, the claim is lost.

More from the department

She is said to have planned abduction. Steakhouse heiress Christina Block is no longer allowed to see her children

She is said to have planned abductionSteakhouse heiress Christina Block is no longer allowed to see her children

France. Three dead and four missing after avalanche in the Himalayas

FranceThree dead and four missing after avalanche in the Himalayas

Dog keeping. Eleven dogs die in kennel in the district of Uster ZH

Dog keepingEleven dogs die in kennel in the district of Uster ZH