A lucky winner in Switzerland took home the top prize in Thursday’s Eurodreams drawing. The winner will receive 22,222 francs monthly for 30 years. According to Swisslos, the winning numbers were 3, 18, 22, 24, 26, and 33, along with the dream number 2.

Eurodreams is available in eight European countries. In addition to Switzerland, these include Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Austria. (File photo)

Eurodreams is available in eight European countries—in addition to Switzerland, these are Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Austria. In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, and by Loterie Romande in French-speaking Switzerland.

In the second prize tier—awarded for matching six numbers but not the bonus number—the prize consists of a monthly payment of 2,222 francs for five years. Draws are held every Monday and Thursday.

https://www.swisslos.ch/de/eurodreams/einzeltipps/spielen.html