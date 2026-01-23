MID Gambling Lucky winner takes home one million francs in the Swiss Lotto

The jackpot for the next Swiss Lotto drawing on Saturday stands at 13.1 million francs. (File photo)

One lucky winner took home one million francs in Wednesday's Swiss Lotto drawing. The six winning numbers were 21, 22, 23, 33, 34, and 41. The bonus number would have been 6. The Replay number drawn was 1, and the Joker number was 921685.