The jackpot for the next Swiss Lotto drawing on Saturday stands at 13.1 million francs. (File photo)
Keystone
One lucky winner took home one million francs in Wednesday's Swiss Lotto drawing. The six winning numbers were 21, 22, 23, 33, 34, and 41. The bonus number would have been 6. The Replay number drawn was 1, and the Joker number was 921685.
Swisslos announced that the jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday stands at 13.1 million Swiss francs.
https://www.swisslos.ch/de/swisslotto/einzeltipps/spielen.html