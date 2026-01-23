Swiss Lotto crowned a new millionaire in Saturday's drawing. Thanks to a perfect six-number match, the lucky winner takes home exactly one million francs. Only the bonus number was missing.

The numbers drawn were 8, 22, 24, 25, 31, and 33, according to Swisslos. The lucky number would have been 1. The Replay number drawn was 3, and the Joker number was 672357. The jackpot for the next drawing on Wednesday stands at 15.3 million Swiss francs.

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