The winning numbers were 12, 13, 17, 20, 23, and 34, along with the bonus number 2, according to Swisslos. The jackpot was won in one of the eight European countries that offer the game. In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, and by Loterie Romande in French-speaking Switzerland.

In the second prize tier—awarded for matching six numbers but not the bonus number—the prize consists of a monthly payment of 2,222 francs for five years. Draws are held every Monday and Thursday.

https://www.swisslos.ch/de/eurodreams/einzeltipps/spielen.html