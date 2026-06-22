A lucky player won the jackpot in Monday’s Eurodreams drawing. The winner will receive a monthly payment of 22,222 francs for 30 years.

The winning numbers were 4, 10, 14, 15, 29, and 37, along with the bonus number 3. (File photo)

The winning numbers were 4, 10, 14, 15, 29, and 37, along with the bonus number 3, as announced by Swisslos. The jackpot was won in one of the eight European countries that offer the game.

In Switzerland, Eurodreams is operated by Swisslos in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, and by Loterie Romande in French-speaking Switzerland.

In the second prize tier—awarded for matching six numbers but not the Dream Number—the prize consists of a monthly payment of 2,222 francs for five years. Draws take place every Monday and Thursday.

https://www.swisslos.ch/de/eurodreams/einzeltipps/spielen.html