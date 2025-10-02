According to various reports, Lufthansa is increasingly taking control of Swiss. KEYSTONE

The Lufthansa Group is tightening its austerity measures: 4000 jobs are to be cut by 2030. Particularly bitter for Swiss - although it makes a profit, it still has to pay significantly more money to the German group headquarters.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lufthansa is centralizing core functions such as the route network and sales, thereby taking competencies away from Swiss.

By 2030, 4,000 jobs will be lost, and Swiss offices will also be affected - exact figures are not yet known.

Although Swiss is the only airline in the Group that regularly makes a profit, Lufthansa is demanding an additional CHF 160 million contribution. Show more

Lufthansa presented its new course at the Capital Markets Day in Munich - and this means drastic changes for its subsidiary Swiss. While the airline was previously able to operate largely independently in Zurich, central functions such as route network planning, sales and loyalty programs will in future be managed in Frankfurt.

For the premium subsidiaries - Swiss, Austrian and Brussels Airlines - the product on board will remain the primary differentiating feature.

The centralization goes hand in hand with a major cost-cutting programme. By 2030, 4,000 jobs are to disappear from the Group, primarily in administrative areas. Jobs in Zurich are also affected, although the exact extent remains unclear. One thing is clear: the Swiss workforce is also feeling the consequences. Trade unions speak of "deep insecurity" among staff and accuse the Group Executive Board of making savings at the expense of employees.

Profits are not enough - additional millions demanded

The Lufthansa bosses' demand that Swiss should transfer significantly more money to Frankfurt is particularly controversial. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, it should be at least CHF 160 million more - despite record profits. In 2024, Swiss posted the second-best result in the company's history with a profit of CHF 684 million. The fact that the most successful airline in the Group is being asked to pay more is causing frustration in Zurich.

Lufthansa is aiming to double its operating margin from four to eight percent over the next five years - this would correspond to an increase of 1.3 billion euros per year. In its own words, the Group wants to become "more competitive".

However, it remains questionable whether Swiss will be able to increase its profit contributions even further in a highly competitive market. Experts warn that excessive profit targets could come at the expense of service and quality.

Criticism of the "Germanization" of Swiss

There has been talk of a "Germanization" of Swiss for some time. As early as August, it was announced that more and more competencies were to be transferred from Zurich to Frankfurt, while the subsidiary airline in Zurich would be reduced to pure execution work. For Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger, who has been in office since 2024, this means a delicate balancing act between Group requirements and maintaining independence.

The extent to which the cost-cutting measures will affect the flight experience itself remains to be seen. Critics point out that although Swiss has shone economically in recent years, it has come under pressure in terms of service and customer care. If the airline were to make further savings in the course of centralization, this could damage its reputation as a premium brand - and ultimately also jeopardize its profits.