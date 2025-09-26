The Lufthansa Group is planning to centralize the network for the short and medium-haul flights of its airlines - including Swiss - within the Group. (archive picture) sda

According to a report, the Lufthansa Group is planning massive job cuts: every fifth administrative position is to disappear. Swiss, which makes a profit for the Group, could also suffer from the cost-cutting measures.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lufthansa plans to present job cuts at its Capital Markets Day on Monday.

The plan is to cut around 20 percent of administrative jobs.

Swiss could also be affected by the centralization of Group functions. Show more

The Lufthansa Group is resorting to drastic measures to get its finances back on track. According to a report by the Reuters news agency, the Group is planning massive job cuts: around one in five administrative positions is to be eliminated. The management intends to present the plans on Monday at the Capital Markets Day at Munich Airport.

The background to this is the continuing pressure on yields. The Group has been missing its target of an eight percent return on sales for years. Only the Swiss subsidiary Swiss is currently making significant profits, while other airlines in the Group are in the red.

Efficiency offensive with risks

The cost-cutting program runs under the project name "Matrix Next Level". Central areas such as the route network, sales and loyalty programs are to be managed directly from the headquarters in Frankfurt. For premium airlines such as Swiss, the focus remains primarily on the in-flight product.

Centralization could also lead to job losses in Switzerland. Neither Lufthansa nor Swiss are officially commenting on the reports. However, observers assume that functions that were previously based in Zurich will be relocated to Germany in the future.

Thousands of jobs at risk

The Lufthansa Group currently employs around 103,000 people in 90 countries. If the administration is reduced by 20 percent as planned, thousands of jobs would be affected. For Swiss employees, this could mean that jobs in the areas of planning and administration in particular would be lost.

With this offensive, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr wants to show investors that the Group is taking decisive action to cut costs. It remains to be seen whether Swiss, the only profitable subsidiary, will be spared more in the process.