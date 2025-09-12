In future, the Lufthansa Group will plan the network for its airlines' short and medium-haul flights. (archive picture) sda

In future, the Lufthansa Group will centralize its network planning for short and medium-haul routes in Frankfurt. Swiss is also affected by the reorganization. However, Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger emphasizes that Zurich will not lose any competencies.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you From January 2026, Lufthansa will manage its airlines' short and medium-haul routes centrally from Group headquarters.

This will affect the hub airlines Lufthansa, Austrian, Brussels Airlines and Swiss.

Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger does not see this as disempowerment, but as an opportunity for clearer processes and more synergies. Show more

In future, the Lufthansa Group will plan the network for the short and medium-haul flights of its airlines - including Swiss - centrally within the Group. This is part of a reorganization within the Group that the airline group has decided on.

Lufthansa is reorganizing the company and intends to coordinate more closely with its subsidiaries in future, according to a press release issued on Friday. The reorganization particularly affects the "hub airlines" Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss. The aim is to strengthen the market position and increase efficiency and profitability.

Network management for short and medium-haul routes is to be transferred to the Group headquarters. Previously, only the long-haul network was managed centrally. The Group intends to make faster decisions and better coordinate its services.

Several areas affected

In addition to network planning, other central Group functions such as technology, finance, human resources and customer loyalty programs such as "Miles and More" are to be increasingly managed by so-called "Group Function Boards". Representatives of the airlines and Group management work together on these boards.

The IT functions are also to be brought together under Head of Technology Grazia Vittadini. The changes are to be implemented from January 1.

The increased centralization had already been announced at the end of August. The Group has now announced the details.

Swiss CEO does not see any disempowerment

Responsibility for the actual customer product will remain with the individual airlines themselves. This applies to the in-flight product, catering, lounges in the home markets and the service for passengers. The management of the respective flight operations and flight operations remain the responsibility of the individual hub airlines.

Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger refuted the claim that Zurich would lose competencies compared to Frankfurt. "It's not about making my job superfluous," he said in an interview with the NZZ last Saturday. Some decision-making paths within the Lufthansa Group were not clearly enough defined and synergies were not being exploited. "It is also in the interests of Swiss that we reorganize."